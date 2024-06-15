 Calendar Home
Location:Ora et Labora Wine Shop
Map:3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, Oregon 97227
Phone: (503) 444-7482
Email:info@oraetlabora.wine
Website:https://www.oraetlabora.wine/events/p/foundations-iii-the-essentials-of-pairing-saturday-june-15-2-4pm
All Dates:Jun 15, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Essentials of Pairing

If you’ve come to appreciate how wine can elevate a meal, but want to understand how wine and food interact–in both desirable and undesirable ways–then this is the class for you!

As we taste through our flight, we’ll be investigating how these wines interact with various food components (salt, fat, acid, and heat, as it were). We’ll empower you with the resources to ask the right questions of wine stewards and sommeliers when you’re looking for the perfect bottle or glass to accompany your meal.

**This class will not include a full meal. Please plan to eat before or after class!

 

Fee: $25

