The Craft Beer & Wine Festival

Come enjoy local craft brews, wines, spirits, craft cocktails and live music in the beautiful setting of Esther Short Park! We'll have tons of shade, beverages, and cuisine galore to enjoy your weekend. Don't miss our 12th anniversary!

Hours
Friday Aug 8: 5pm – 10pm
Saturday, Aug 9: Noon – 10pm
Sunday, Aug 10: Noon – 5pm

Location
Esther Short Park
605 Esther St
Vancouver, WA 98660

Tickets: Coming Soon!
Website: https://thecraftwinefest.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CraftWinefest

 

Fee: $Varies

Visit Wine Country, Beer Village & Whiskey Town at the Craft Beer & Wine Fest!

