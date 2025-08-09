|Location:
|Map:
|Phone:
|425-698-3236
|Email:
|Thecraftwinefest.sherie@gmail.com
|Website:
|All Dates:
The Craft Beer & Wine Festival
Come enjoy local craft brews, wines, spirits, craft cocktails and live music in the beautiful setting of Esther Short Park! We'll have tons of shade, beverages, and cuisine galore to enjoy your weekend. Don't miss our 12th anniversary!
Hours
Friday Aug 8: 5pm – 10pm
Saturday, Aug 9: Noon – 10pm
Sunday, Aug 10: Noon – 5pm
Location
Esther Short Park
605 Esther St
Vancouver, WA 98660
Tickets: Coming Soon!
Website: https://thecraftwinefest.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CraftWinefest
Fee: $Varies
Visit Wine Country, Beer Village & Whiskey Town at the Craft Beer & Wine Fest!