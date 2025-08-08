The Craft Beer & Wine Festival

Come enjoy local craft brews, wines, spirits, craft cocktails and live music in the beautiful setting of Esther Short Park! We'll have tons of shade, beverages, and cuisine galore to enjoy your weekend. Don't miss our 12th anniversary!



Hours

Friday Aug 8: 5pm – 10pm

Saturday, Aug 9: Noon – 10pm

Sunday, Aug 10: Noon – 5pm



Location

Esther Short Park

605 Esther St

Vancouver, WA 98660



Tickets: Coming Soon!

Website: https://thecraftwinefest.com/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/CraftWinefest

Fee: $Varies