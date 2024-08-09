The Craft Beer & Wine Festival!

Visit Wine Country, Beer Village & Whiskey Town at the Craft Beer & Wine Fest, Vancouver, USA August



Come enjoy 100 local craft brews, 100 local craft wines, local craft cocktails and live music in the beautiful setting of Esther Short Park! We'll have tons of shade, beverages, and cuisine galore to enjoy your weekend. Don't miss our 11th anniversary! Festival Strong!

Fee: $Varies