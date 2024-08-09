 Calendar Home
Location:Esther Short Park
Map:605 Esther St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Phone: 425-698-3236
Email:Thecraftwinefest.sherie@gmail.com
Website:https://thecraftwinefest.com/
All Dates:Aug 9, 2024 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm Hours Friday Aug 9: 5pm &ndash; 10pm Saturday, Aug 10: Noon &ndash; 10pm Sunday, Aug 11: Noon &ndash; 5pm

The Craft Beer & Wine Festival!

Visit Wine Country, Beer Village & Whiskey Town at the Craft Beer & Wine Fest, Vancouver, USA August

Come enjoy 100 local craft brews, 100 local craft wines, local craft cocktails and live music in the beautiful setting of Esther Short Park! We'll have tons of shade, beverages, and cuisine galore to enjoy your weekend. Don't miss our 11th anniversary! Festival Strong!

 

Fee: $Varies

