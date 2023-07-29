 Calendar Home
Location:Esther Short Park
Map:605 Esther St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Phone: 4256983236
Email:thecraftwinefest.sherie@gmail.com
Website:http://PO Box 3205
All Dates:Jul 28, 2023 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jul 29, 2023 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jul 30, 2023 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The Craft Beer & Wine Fest, 10th Anniversary!

We gather the best craft brews, wine & spirits from the Northwest for a weekend of fun. We feature craft beer, wine & cocktails, great food, art, crafts, and feature musical acts that round off a great getaway weekend! One ticket gets you in all three days and includes all of the concerts! Skip the lines and don't miss out on this unique experience! We're fun for everyone (21+). Dog friendly too! Visit www.thecraftwinefest.com for details.

 

Fee: $Varies

Come experience Craft Nation at the Craft Beer & Wine Fest, Vancouver, USA!

