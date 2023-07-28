The Craft Beer & Wine Fest, 10th Anniversary!

We gather the best craft brews, wine & spirits from the Northwest for a weekend of fun. We feature craft beer, wine & cocktails, great food, art, crafts, and feature musical acts that round off a great getaway weekend! One ticket gets you in all three days and includes all of the concerts! Skip the lines and don't miss out on this unique experience! We're fun for everyone (21+). Dog friendly too! Visit www.thecraftwinefest.com for details.

Fee: $Varies