The Brunch Club | A Daydream Experience ©

May 7th, 2023 | 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Chris James Cellars - Carlton Estate on the patio | 12000 NW Old Wagon Rd, Carlton, OR 97111

Ticket Cost: $70

https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/product-details/0205/The-Brunch-Club



A swanky buffet-style brunch experience in the highly visual environment of Chris James Cellars' Carlton Estate. Hosted and created by Sami Marquez Sattva, featuring clean eating culinary by Chef Dustin Joseph, bubbles + mimosas + wine by Chris James Cellars, live chill entertainment by DJ Juice, non-alcoholic bubbly water by Driftwest Water Kefir, along with local roasted coffee.



Your ticket includes:

- A healthy size plate of foods plus complimentary fresh fruit from the hanging baskets. These foods will be allergen friendly, nutrient dense with classics, low on the carb scale, and mostly gluten-free. All foods will be marked on the tables.

- Complimentary Glass of Bubbles upon Arrival (The first 10 people to purchase tickets will receive an exclusive glass of wine!)

- Bottomless Coffee & Water Kefir (Kombucha's cousin, made with water)

- Live entertainment from DJ Juice

- Gratuity for your hospitality staff (additional tipping is always welcome!)



*Please note: We will be watching the weather closely to determine the week-of forecast. If it decides to rain at our Estate our plan B is to host this at our McMinnville location indoors.



We hope you join us! Reservations are mandatory to give you the best experience possible.



* Cancellations made within 48 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.

Fee: $70