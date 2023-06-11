|Location:
|Chris James Cellars Estate Tasting Room
|Map:
|12000 NW Old Wagon Rd., Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|5038521135
|Email:
|beth@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/wines/Events/The-Brunch-Club
|All Dates:
The Brunch Club | A Daydream Experience
A swanky buffet-style brunch experience in the highly visual environment of Chris James Cellars' Carlton Estate. Hosted and created by Sami Marquez Sattva, featuring clean eating culinary by Chef Dustin Joseph, bubbles + mimosas + wine by Chris James Cellars, live chill entertainment by DJ Juice, non-alcoholic bubbly water by Driftwest Water Kefir, along with local roasted coffee.
***NEW DATE***
DATE & TIME
June 11rh, 2023 | 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
LOCATION
Chris James Cellars - Carlton Estate on the patio | 12000 NW Old Wagon Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
Ticket Cost: $70
Your ticket includes:
- A satisfying Plate of Foods plus complimentary fresh fruit from the hanging baskets, and delightful chocolates from the display
- Complimentary Glass of Bubbles upon Arrival
(The first 10 people to purchase tickets will receive an exclusive glass of bubbles!)
- Bottomless Coffee / Water Kefir
- Live entertainment from DJ Juice
- Gratuity for your hospitality staff
*Please note: We will be watching the weather closely to determine the week-of forecast. If it decides to rain at our Estate our plan B is to host this at our McMinnville location indoors.
We hope you join us! Reservations are mandatory to give you the best experience possible.
* Cancellations made within 48 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange
Fee: $70
A swanky buffet-style brunch experience in the highly visual environment of CJC Estate.