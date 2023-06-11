The Brunch Club | A Daydream Experience

A swanky buffet-style brunch experience in the highly visual environment of Chris James Cellars' Carlton Estate. Hosted and created by Sami Marquez Sattva, featuring clean eating culinary by Chef Dustin Joseph, bubbles + mimosas + wine by Chris James Cellars, live chill entertainment by DJ Juice, non-alcoholic bubbly water by Driftwest Water Kefir, along with local roasted coffee.



***NEW DATE***

DATE & TIME

June 11rh, 2023 | 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

LOCATION

Chris James Cellars - Carlton Estate on the patio | 12000 NW Old Wagon Rd, Carlton, OR 97111

Ticket Cost: $70

Your ticket includes:

- A satisfying Plate of Foods plus complimentary fresh fruit from the hanging baskets, and delightful chocolates from the display

- Complimentary Glass of Bubbles upon Arrival

(The first 10 people to purchase tickets will receive an exclusive glass of bubbles!)

- Bottomless Coffee / Water Kefir

- Live entertainment from DJ Juice

- Gratuity for your hospitality staff

*Please note: We will be watching the weather closely to determine the week-of forecast. If it decides to rain at our Estate our plan B is to host this at our McMinnville location indoors.

We hope you join us! Reservations are mandatory to give you the best experience possible.

* Cancellations made within 48 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange

Fee: $70