The Art of Wine meets First Tuesday Art Walk
Celebrate Oregon Wine Month with us.
>> Destination: Historic Downtown Hillsboro Cultural Arts District
Grab a friend! Tuesday, May 7th, from 5pm to 8pm stroll through historic downtown Hillsboro and enjoy wines from hyper-local wineries, while listening to live music and viewing works by various local artists. 7 wineries scattered among 18-20 venues! Don't forget when you plan to walk the blocks to enjoy the cuisine from many of the new restaurants along Main.
During May, Oregon Wine Month, the following Hillsboro-centric wineries will be offering mini-tasting flights for $5, selling wine by the glass and bottles to go. (No reservations required.)
- Alumbra Cellars at Hillsboro Downtown Partnership/The Downtown Hive, 233 SE Washington St,
- Shumaker Vineyards at Catherine Bede Gallery, 230 E Main St.
- Helvetia Winery at Puppernickel, 244 E. Main St.
- DAnu Wines at Sparkelly Home Décor, 133 SE 3rd Ave
- La Randonnée at Favi's Fabulous Cakes, 301 E Main St.
- Résolu Cellars at Insomnia Coffee, 317 E Main St.
- Scotch Church Road Vineyard at Bag’n Baggage, 350 E Main St.
Explore. Shop wine. Shop art. Support local artists of all kinds.
>>Live music organized by Influence Music Hall at every venue.
Download the May Art Walk Map
copy/paste into your browser:
https://www.hillsboro-oregon.gov/our-city/departments/parks-recreation/events/art-walk
