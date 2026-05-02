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Location:Balsall Creek Vineyards
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-687-1888
Email:info@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:May 2, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Aligoté Affair

Join us to discover Oregon’s expressions of Aligoté at the only event dedicated to celebrating this Burgundian white variety in North America.

Aligoté is Burgundy’s second most commonly grown white grape, but it has remained mostly unknown outside of the region. Luckily, a select few of Oregon’s finest wineries have begun to grow and produce their own Aligoté.

Tickets include wine tastings from all twelve wineries, catered bites from Alchemy NW curated to show off the food-friendliness of Aligoté, and opportunities for conversations with the growers and winemakers, all in a beautiful Estate House, with views of Balsall Creek’s vineyards.

Participant Club Members: $45 | Non-Members $65

 

Fee: $65

Experience Oregon's Aligoté wines with paired French-inspired bites at Balsall Creek!

Balsall Creek Vineyards
Balsall Creek Vineyards 18430 18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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