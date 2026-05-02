The Aligoté Affair

Join us to discover Oregon’s expressions of Aligoté at the only event dedicated to celebrating this Burgundian white variety in North America.



Aligoté is Burgundy’s second most commonly grown white grape, but it has remained mostly unknown outside of the region. Luckily, a select few of Oregon’s finest wineries have begun to grow and produce their own Aligoté.



Tickets include wine tastings from all twelve wineries, catered bites from Alchemy NW curated to show off the food-friendliness of Aligoté, and opportunities for conversations with the growers and winemakers, all in a beautiful Estate House, with views of Balsall Creek’s vineyards.



Participant Club Members: $45 | Non-Members $65

Fee: $65