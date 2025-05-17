The 4th Annual Clayfolk Spring Show and Sale

Clayfolk presents the 4th annual outdoor SPRING SHOW AND SALE at Edenvale winery in Medford. Saturday, May 17th

from 10-5.



Over 35 ceramic artisans will show a wide range of work throughout the gardens. The Clayfolk Spring Show and Sale will

feature live music with wine and food provided by Edenvale for purchase.

Artist galleries and more information at Clayfolk.org