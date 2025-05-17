 Calendar Home
Location:Edenvale Winery
Map:2310 Voorhies Rd, Medford, OREGON 97501
Phone: 2094992519
Email:sansa31@hotmail.com
Website:http://Clayfolk.org
All Dates:May 17, 2025 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

The 4th Annual Clayfolk Spring Show and Sale

Clayfolk presents the 4th annual outdoor SPRING SHOW AND SALE at Edenvale winery in Medford. Saturday, May 17th
from 10-5.

Over 35 ceramic artisans will show a wide range of work throughout the gardens. The Clayfolk Spring Show and Sale will
feature live music with wine and food provided by Edenvale for purchase.
Artist galleries and more information at Clayfolk.org

Clayfolk potters gather in the gardens of Edenvale winery music and wine for purchase.

