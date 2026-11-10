Thanksgiving Weekend Wood-fired Pizza & Wine

Gather together over Thanksgiving Weekend at Knudsen Vineyards for wood-fired pizza and wine while taking in sweeping vineyard views and enjoying our estate wines. Flights, glasses, and bottle service will be available throughout the event.



Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.

Pizza will be served from 11 am – 3 pm.



Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.

8" Personal Pizza, $18 each



Options:

• Margherita

• Mushroom & Truffle

• Sausage & Fennel



All pizza purchases will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.