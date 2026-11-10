|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035801596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/621642https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/621642https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/621642
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend Wood-fired Pizza & Wine
Gather together over Thanksgiving Weekend at Knudsen Vineyards for wood-fired pizza and wine while taking in sweeping vineyard views and enjoying our estate wines. Flights, glasses, and bottle service will be available throughout the event.
Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.
Pizza will be served from 11 am – 3 pm.
Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.
8" Personal Pizza, $18 each
Options:
• Margherita
• Mushroom & Truffle
• Sausage & Fennel
All pizza purchases will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.
Gather together over Thanksgiving Weekend at Knudsen Vineyards for wood-fired pizza and wine