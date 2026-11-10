|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-807-5008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting
Join us for a cozy and festive holiday celebration at Natalie’s Estate Winery!
We’ll be serving a complimentary charcuterie board brimming
with seasonal treats, along with a
tasting flight featuring four favorite wines!
Sip, savor, and enjoy the season's warmth in our welcoming winery atmosphere.
When: November 27th, 28th & 29th
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
Tasting Fee: Complimentary for Cellar Club members & their guests or $30 per person for the general public, with a 10% discount on case purchases.
Please make a reservation: https://block55.app/location/natalies_estate
Fee: $30
Join us for a cozy and festive holiday celebration at Natalie’s Estate Winery!