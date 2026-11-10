Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting

Join us for a cozy and festive holiday celebration at Natalie’s Estate Winery!



We’ll be serving a complimentary charcuterie board brimming

with seasonal treats, along with a

tasting flight featuring four favorite wines!



Sip, savor, and enjoy the season's warmth in our welcoming winery atmosphere.



When: November 27th, 28th & 29th

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132



Tasting Fee: Complimentary for Cellar Club members & their guests or $30 per person for the general public, with a 10% discount on case purchases.



Please make a reservation: https://block55.app/location/natalies_estate

Fee: $30