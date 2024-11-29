 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
All Dates:Nov 29, 2024 - Dec 1, 2024 Event is November 29-December 1 from 11 am to 5 pm by reservation. Call us at 503-807-5008

Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting

Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, paired with a holiday treat of a complimentary charcuterie boards of smoked meat, seasonal tortes and an assortment of other holiday delights enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. Enjoy the holiday magic in our intimate tasting room.
Come and share the holidays with us!

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
When: November 29th, 30th and December 1st
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $30 per person with 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
Please call us at 503-807-5008 to make a reservation.

 

Fee: $30 per person

Join us for wine tasting to celebrate harvest and the holidays

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
