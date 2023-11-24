|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
|5038075008
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting
Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, paired with a holiday treat of complimentary charcuterie boards of smoked meat, seasonal apple and bourbon tortes and an assortment of other holiday delights enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. Enjoy the holiday magic in our intimate tasting room.
Come and share the holidays with us!
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
When: November 24th, 25th and 26th
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $30 per person with a 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
Reservations are required. Call us at 503-807-5008 if you would like to make a reservation.
Visit us for wine tasting after Thanksgiving to kick-off the holidays!