Location: Natalie's Estate Winery Map: 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132 Phone: 5038075008 Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com Website: http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/ All Dates: Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 26, 2023 We are open by appointment from 11 am to 5 pm on November 24, 25, 25. Call us at 503-807-5008.



Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting

Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, paired with a holiday treat of complimentary charcuterie boards of smoked meat, seasonal apple and bourbon tortes and an assortment of other holiday delights enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. Enjoy the holiday magic in our intimate tasting room.



Come and share the holidays with us!

