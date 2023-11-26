 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:debbie@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Nov 24, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 26, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Wine + Cheese

Join us for a special Thanksgiving Weekend Wine + Cheese pairing flight! We'll be featuring cheese from Briar Rose Creamery paired with five different wines. While you're here, take advantage of our specials on large format bottles of Pinot Noir, our holiday bundles, and soak in the good cheer of the holiday season.

Wine + Cheese flight: $30, waived with 3 bottle purchase.

To make reservations, please call 503-843-3100 or email debbie@yamhill.com.

 

Fee: $30

Flight of fives wines paired with locally made Briar Rose cheeses.

