Thanksgiving Weekend Wine + Cheese

Join us for a special Thanksgiving Weekend Wine + Cheese pairing flight! We'll be featuring cheese from Briar Rose Creamery paired with five different wines. While you're here, take advantage of our specials on large format bottles of Pinot Noir, our holiday bundles, and soak in the good cheer of the holiday season.



Wine + Cheese flight: $30, waived with 3 bottle purchase.



To make reservations, please call 503-843-3100 or email debbie@yamhill.com.

