 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Nov 29, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 30, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 1, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Vertical Tasting

Join us this Thanksgiving Weekend for a truly special experience: a vertical tasting of our exclusive Pinot Noir Reserve. Our Pinot Noir Reserve is a select barrel blend that our Head Winemaker crafts each vintage, once blended, this wine is aged in French oak for 16 months. Savor the nuances of this celebrated wine as we guide you through multiple vintages, showcasing how each year tells its own story in the glass.

- Vertical tasting of 2016, 2017, and 2018 Pinot Noir Reserve vintages
- First taste of 2018 Late Harvest Pinot Blanc
- Holiday specials galore!

Thanksgiving Weekend Vertical Tasting Flight: $30 / guest, complimentary for Wine Club Members.

Reservations recommended - Book yours on Tock!

 

Fee: $30

Taste our newest releases in a line up spanning three vintages!

