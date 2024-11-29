Thanksgiving Weekend Vertical Tasting

Join us this Thanksgiving Weekend for a truly special experience: a vertical tasting of our exclusive Pinot Noir Reserve. Our Pinot Noir Reserve is a select barrel blend that our Head Winemaker crafts each vintage, once blended, this wine is aged in French oak for 16 months. Savor the nuances of this celebrated wine as we guide you through multiple vintages, showcasing how each year tells its own story in the glass.



- Vertical tasting of 2016, 2017, and 2018 Pinot Noir Reserve vintages

- First taste of 2018 Late Harvest Pinot Blanc

- Holiday specials galore!



Thanksgiving Weekend Vertical Tasting Flight: $30 / guest, complimentary for Wine Club Members.



Reservations recommended - Book yours on Tock!

