Thanksgiving Weekend Timeline Tasting

This Thanksgiving Weekend, we are taking a trip down memory and sensory lane to explore vintages from 2015-2018! Taste wines side by side to compare and contrast how the growing season, decision making, challenge, and opportunities presented are reflected in the finished wines. This will be the last chance to taste our 2015 Pinot Noir Tall Poppy until it is set aside in the Library. Transport back with us and enjoy these special vintages.



Included in this tasting:

2024 Pinot Blanc

2017 and 2018 Pinot Noir Reserve

2015 and 2016 Pinot Noir Tall Poppy

2018 Late Harvest Pinot Blanc



$30 Tasting Fee, waived with 2 bottle purchase. Complimentary for all YVV Wine Club Members.



Reservations recommended - RSVP on Tock!

Fee: $30