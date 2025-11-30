 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Nov 28, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 29, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 30, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Timeline Tasting

This Thanksgiving Weekend, we are taking a trip down memory and sensory lane to explore vintages from 2015-2018! Taste wines side by side to compare and contrast how the growing season, decision making, challenge, and opportunities presented are reflected in the finished wines. This will be the last chance to taste our 2015 Pinot Noir Tall Poppy until it is set aside in the Library. Transport back with us and enjoy these special vintages.

Included in this tasting:
2024 Pinot Blanc
2017 and 2018 Pinot Noir Reserve
2015 and 2016 Pinot Noir Tall Poppy
2018 Late Harvest Pinot Blanc

$30 Tasting Fee, waived with 2 bottle purchase. Complimentary for all YVV Wine Club Members.

Reservations recommended - RSVP on Tock!

 

Fee: $30

Transport back in time with us and taste through the 2015-2018 vintages!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
