|Location:
|Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards
|Map:
|7612 Oak Hill Rd., Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|5414596060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://ReustleVineyards.com
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend Open House
A special tasting of our best wines, with food pairings, and musician Ryan Walsh.
Fee: $35 Tasting
Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards
