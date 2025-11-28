 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:7612 Oak Hill Rd., Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://ReustleVineyards.com
All Dates:Nov 28, 2025 - Nov 29, 2025

Thanksgiving Weekend Open House

A special tasting of our best wines, with food pairings, and musician Ryan Walsh.

 

Fee: $35 Tasting

