|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|events@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend Open House
Kick off the Holiday Season with us at our Thansgiving Open House!
We’ll be pouring a variety of wines, our Holiday Sangria and a couple of bonus wines. Finally hungry after that Turkey dinner? You’re in luck as we have a delicious small plate menu planned.
Reservations are appreciated but Walk-In Guests are welcome as well.
Fee: $20