Thanksgiving Weekend Festival

Redhawk Winery Thanksgiving Weekend Festival November 24th, 25th, 26th.

Live music 1-4pm and a diffrent food truck each day 11-5pm NO cover charge.

Come enjoy the veiws and great wine with us!



FRIDAY: BLACKSMITH NEIGHBORS/ FOOD TRUCK CURBSIDE BACON

SATURDAY: ORVIL IVIE/ FOOD TRUCK B'S PLATE

SUNDAY: JONI HARMS/ FOOD TRUCK LOBSTER DOGS



NO reservations requierd, parties of 8 or more recommended. No outside alcohol.

Fee: $0