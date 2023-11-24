 Calendar Home
Location:2995 Michigan City Rd Nw
Map:2995 Michigan City Rd Nw, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5033621596
Email:cellarmaster@redhakwine.com
Website:http://www.redhawkwine.com
All Dates:Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 26, 2023 11-5pm

Thanksgiving Weekend Festival

Redhawk Winery Thanksgiving Weekend Festival November 24th, 25th, 26th.
Live music 1-4pm and a diffrent food truck each day 11-5pm NO cover charge.
Come enjoy the veiws and great wine with us!

FRIDAY: BLACKSMITH NEIGHBORS/ FOOD TRUCK CURBSIDE BACON
SATURDAY: ORVIL IVIE/ FOOD TRUCK B'S PLATE
SUNDAY: JONI HARMS/ FOOD TRUCK LOBSTER DOGS

NO reservations requierd, parties of 8 or more recommended. No outside alcohol.

 

Fee: $0

Thanksgiving Weekend Festival, Live music, Food Trucks, and WINE!

2995 Michigan City Rd Nw
2995 Michigan City Rd Nw, Salem, OR 97304
