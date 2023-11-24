|Location:
|2995 Michigan City Rd Nw
|Map:
|2995 Michigan City Rd Nw, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5033621596
|Email:
|cellarmaster@redhakwine.com
|Website:
|http://www.redhawkwine.com
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend Festival
Redhawk Winery Thanksgiving Weekend Festival November 24th, 25th, 26th.
Live music 1-4pm and a diffrent food truck each day 11-5pm NO cover charge.
Come enjoy the veiws and great wine with us!
FRIDAY: BLACKSMITH NEIGHBORS/ FOOD TRUCK CURBSIDE BACON
SATURDAY: ORVIL IVIE/ FOOD TRUCK B'S PLATE
SUNDAY: JONI HARMS/ FOOD TRUCK LOBSTER DOGS
NO reservations requierd, parties of 8 or more recommended. No outside alcohol.
Fee: $0
Thanksgiving Weekend Festival, Live music, Food Trucks, and WINE!