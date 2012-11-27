Thanksgiving Weekend at Resolu Cellars

Thanksgiving Weekend at Résolu Cellars

Wine • Chocolate • Local Artisans • Holiday Spirit

November 27–29 | Historic Downtown Hillsboro



Company in town? Bring them to our place!



The Thanksgiving feast may be over, but there's still plenty to savor!



Whether you're hosting family, reconnecting with friends or simply looking for a little escape from the holiday bustle, we'd love to welcome you to Résolu for a festive weekend of wine, chocolate, holiday pairings and local discoveries.



Gather. Sip. Discover. Shop Local.



A Few Special Discoveries Await

Wine & Chocolate | A Special Collaboration



We're teaming up with Stache Chocolate for a signature artisan chocolate creation made with Résolu wine. A little something special for gifting, sharing—or keeping for yourself!



Holiday Pairings & Specialty Desserts

Enjoy seasonal desserts and holiday-inspired wine pairings created for the weekend. Settle in, sip, and discover a new favorite combination.



Shop Small. Gift Thoughtfully.

Explore our holiday gift station featuring Barrel Craft Studios, Brick & Twine, and other local artisans. Discover handcrafted gifts, unique finds and thoughtful surprises for the wine lovers on your list.



Holiday Wine Bundle Specials

Stock your cellar, find the perfect host gift or get a head start on holiday gifting with special wine bundles available throughout the weekend.



Friday Night Bonus | Wine & Vibes

Friday, November 27 • 6–8pm

We're welcoming Jack Maiolo for an evening of acoustic jazz. Settle in with a glass of wine, enjoy the music and let the holiday weekend unfold at a slower pace.



No cover. Reservations strongly recommended for Friday evening.



Thanksgiving Weekend Hours

Friday, November 27 | 12–8:30pm

Saturday, November 28 | 12–8:30pm

Sunday, November 29 | 12–5pm

Closed Thursday, November 26, for Thanksgiving.



Résolu Cellars | 262 SE 4th Ave | Historic Downtown Hillsboro

Company in town? Friends to catch up with? Holiday shopping to do? Bring them to our place. We'll have the wine ready!



Good wine. Sweet discoveries. Thoughtful gifts. A little holiday cheer.