|Location:
|Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
|Map:
|262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|503-482-8466
|Email:
|info@resolucellars.com
|Website:
|https://resolucellars.com/events/
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend at Resolu Cellars
Thanksgiving Weekend at Résolu Cellars
Wine • Chocolate • Local Artisans • Holiday Spirit
November 27–29 | Historic Downtown Hillsboro
Company in town? Bring them to our place!
The Thanksgiving feast may be over, but there's still plenty to savor!
Whether you're hosting family, reconnecting with friends or simply looking for a little escape from the holiday bustle, we'd love to welcome you to Résolu for a festive weekend of wine, chocolate, holiday pairings and local discoveries.
Gather. Sip. Discover. Shop Local.
A Few Special Discoveries Await
Wine & Chocolate | A Special Collaboration
We're teaming up with Stache Chocolate for a signature artisan chocolate creation made with Résolu wine. A little something special for gifting, sharing—or keeping for yourself!
Holiday Pairings & Specialty Desserts
Enjoy seasonal desserts and holiday-inspired wine pairings created for the weekend. Settle in, sip, and discover a new favorite combination.
Shop Small. Gift Thoughtfully.
Explore our holiday gift station featuring Barrel Craft Studios, Brick & Twine, and other local artisans. Discover handcrafted gifts, unique finds and thoughtful surprises for the wine lovers on your list.
Holiday Wine Bundle Specials
Stock your cellar, find the perfect host gift or get a head start on holiday gifting with special wine bundles available throughout the weekend.
Friday Night Bonus | Wine & Vibes
Friday, November 27 • 6–8pm
We're welcoming Jack Maiolo for an evening of acoustic jazz. Settle in with a glass of wine, enjoy the music and let the holiday weekend unfold at a slower pace.
No cover. Reservations strongly recommended for Friday evening.
Thanksgiving Weekend Hours
Friday, November 27 | 12–8:30pm
Saturday, November 28 | 12–8:30pm
Sunday, November 29 | 12–5pm
Closed Thursday, November 26, for Thanksgiving.
Résolu Cellars | 262 SE 4th Ave | Historic Downtown Hillsboro
Company in town? Friends to catch up with? Holiday shopping to do? Bring them to our place. We'll have the wine ready!
Good wine. Sweet discoveries. Thoughtful gifts. A little holiday cheer.
Thanksgiving Weekend at Résolu Cellars Wine • Chocolate • Local Artisans • Holiday Spirit November 27–29 | Historic Downtown Hillsboro