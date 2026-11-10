Thanksgiving Weekend

Don’t miss the rich tradition of Thanksgiving weekend in Oregon wine country.



From colorful vineyard vistas to the incredible array of wines and hospitality, the weekend is a relaxing pause before the bustle of the holiday season.



Join Fairsing Vineyard and savor incredible estate-grown Pinot Noir, elegant sparkling wines, and memorable Chardonnay.



The holiday weekend will include a select wine flight, tasting room exclusives, and a charming atmosphere.



Reserve an Elevated Seated Tasting with a diverse array of artisan cheeses, charcuterie, spreads, and noshing selections.



Explore experiences: https://fairsingvineyard.com/visit/



Reservations are recommended. Walk-ins welcome.



Call ahead via 503.560.8266