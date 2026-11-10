|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|5035608266
|Email:
|Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://fairsingvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Weekend
Don’t miss the rich tradition of Thanksgiving weekend in Oregon wine country.
From colorful vineyard vistas to the incredible array of wines and hospitality, the weekend is a relaxing pause before the bustle of the holiday season.
Join Fairsing Vineyard and savor incredible estate-grown Pinot Noir, elegant sparkling wines, and memorable Chardonnay.
The holiday weekend will include a select wine flight, tasting room exclusives, and a charming atmosphere.
Reserve an Elevated Seated Tasting with a diverse array of artisan cheeses, charcuterie, spreads, and noshing selections.
Explore experiences: https://fairsingvineyard.com/visit/
Reservations are recommended. Walk-ins welcome.
Call ahead via 503.560.8266
Thanksgiving Weekend with Fairsing Vineyard