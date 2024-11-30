 Calendar Home
Location:Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:25974 Highway 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Phone: 541-998-3336
Email:Lisa@BennettVineyardsOR.com
Website:http://BennettVineyardsOR.com
All Dates:Nov 30, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Weekend

Saturday of Thanksgiving Weekend we’re open Noon to 5 pm. Come in, try our wines and get a start on your holiday shopping. Kento’s food truck will be on site so you can get some delicious food during your busy day. Popcorn will be popping in the Tasting Room! We also have beer on tap. Something for everyone. Stop by Saturday, November 30, Noon—5.

Kento’s Food Truck on site with great menu options. Open Noon-5.

Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room 25974 25974 Highway 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable