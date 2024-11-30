|Location:
|Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
|25974 Highway 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
|541-998-3336
|Lisa@BennettVineyardsOR.com
|http://BennettVineyardsOR.com
Thanksgiving Weekend
Saturday of Thanksgiving Weekend we’re open Noon to 5 pm. Come in, try our wines and get a start on your holiday shopping. Kento’s food truck will be on site so you can get some delicious food during your busy day. Popcorn will be popping in the Tasting Room! We also have beer on tap. Something for everyone. Stop by Saturday, November 30, Noon—5.
Kento’s Food Truck on site with great menu options. Open Noon-5.