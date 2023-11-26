 Calendar Home
Location:Umpqua Valley Wineries - Various Locations
Map:PO Box 447, Roseburg, OR 97470
Phone: 5416735323
Email:info@umpquavalleywineries.org
Website:http://https://www.umpquavalleywineries.org/event/thanksgiving/
All Dates:Nov 24, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 26, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Open House Weekend in the Umpqua Vall

Join us at the many wineries around the Umpqua Valley to celebrate the season!

Wineries will host a mix of different events during Thanksgiving weekend, including special food pairings, library wines, production tours, wine specials, and many new wine releases. Check the event website for hours and specific event details for each participating winery.

You’re sure to find your perfect pairing in the Umpqua Valley!

