Thanksgiving Open House Weekend in the Umpqua Vall

Join us at the many wineries around the Umpqua Valley to celebrate the season!



Wineries will host a mix of different events during Thanksgiving weekend, including special food pairings, library wines, production tours, wine specials, and many new wine releases. Check the event website for hours and specific event details for each participating winery.



You’re sure to find your perfect pairing in the Umpqua Valley!