Thanksgiving Open House and Vintner's Tasting

Join us this holiday season for our Annual Thanksgiving Open House at Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards!



On November 27th & 28th, we’ll be debuting our special Vintner’s Tasting, featuring exciting new wine releases thoughtfully paired with delicious seasonal bites. Enjoy live music throughout the weekend as you sip, savor, and celebrate the season with family and friends.



We invite you to spend a memorable Thanksgiving weekend with us, filled with great wine, wonderful food, and plenty to be grateful for.



November 27th | 10:00 AM–5:00 PM

November 28th | 10:00 AM–5:00 PM



Wine Club Members & Their Guests: $15

Non-Wine Club Members: $35



Reservations are strongly encouraged. Please visit our website to reserve your tasting or call us at 541-459-6060.

Fee: $Wine Club Members & Their Guests: $15, Non-Wine Club Members: $35