 Calendar Home
Location:Compton Family Wines Tasting Room
Map:810 Applegate St, Philomath, OR 97370
Phone: 541-929-6555
Email:tastingroom@comptonwine.com
Website:https://www.comptonwine.com/cevent/pre-thanksgiving-open-house-barrel-tasting-3/
All Dates:Nov 29, 2024 - Dec 1, 2024 Last Barrel Tasting starts at 4pm

Thanksgiving Open House and Barrel Tasting

Join us at the winery for a special wine tasting experience from barrel to bottle. Learn about the process of aging wine while our owner guides you through a vertical tasting of vintages, including barrel tasting wine that is still aging in our cellar. Gain a deeper understanding of the magic of winemaking and spend quality time with friends and family. 
Our Tasting Room is open 12-5pm and Barrel Tastings start on the hour:  12pm , 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm (last barrel tasting of the day begins at 4pm) 
Additional wine and snacks are available for purchase. Please email or call ahead for groups of 6 or larger.

 

Fee: $20 Wine Flight

