|Location:
|Compton Family Wines Tasting Room
|Map:
|810 Applegate St, Philomath, OR 97370
|Phone:
|541-929-6555
|Email:
|tastingroom@comptonwine.com
|Website:
|https://www.comptonwine.com/cevent/pre-thanksgiving-open-house-barrel-tasting-3/
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Open House and Barrel Tasting
Join us at the winery for a special wine tasting experience from barrel to bottle. Learn about the process of aging wine while our owner guides you through a vertical tasting of vintages, including barrel tasting wine that is still aging in our cellar. Gain a deeper understanding of the magic of winemaking and spend quality time with friends and family.
Our Tasting Room is open 12-5pm and Barrel Tastings start on the hour: 12pm , 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm (last barrel tasting of the day begins at 4pm)
Additional wine and snacks are available for purchase. Please email or call ahead for groups of 6 or larger.
Fee: $20 wine flight
