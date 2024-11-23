Thanksgiving Open House and Barrel Tasting

Join us at the winery for a special wine tasting experience from barrel to bottle. Learn about the process of aging wine while our owner guides you through a vertical tasting of vintages, including barrel tasting wine that is still aging in our cellar. Gain a deeper understanding of the magic of winemaking and spend quality time with friends and family.

Our Tasting Room is open 12-5pm and Barrel Tastings start on the hour: 12pm , 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm (last barrel tasting of the day begins at 4pm)

Additional wine and snacks are available for purchase. Please email or call ahead for groups of 6 or larger.

Fee: $20 wine flight