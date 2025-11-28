 Calendar Home
Location:Van Duzer Vineyards
Map:11975 Smithfield Rd, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: (800) 884-1927
Email:tastingroom@vanduzer.com
Website:https://vanduzervineyards.com/event-list/thanksgiving-open-house/
All Dates:Nov 28, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Thanksgiving Open House

Celebrate Thanksgiving weekend at Van Duzer Vineyards!

Join us for a three-day Thanksgiving Open House at Van Duzer Vineyards, November 28th–30th. Unwind with family and friends while enjoying wine tastings, meat and cheese boards, and a cozy outdoor setup featuring table top solo stoves and s’mores. Explore our holiday wine bundles, perfect for seasonal gifting, while you sip and savor the amazing wines from the Van Duzer Corridor.

Although we welcome walk-ins, we encourage you to make a reservation to secure a table.

 

Fee: $40-$25

