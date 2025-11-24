Thanksgiving Open House

Planning your holiday festivities? Join us for a cozy Thanksgiving Open House that makes wine tasting a delightful part of your family’s holiday tradition. We’ve crafted a special abridged Oregon wine flight that fits perfectly into your busy schedule, whether you visit before or after your turkey feast.



During your visit, we invite you to donate to our YCAP “Give & Sip” Food Drive supporting the Yamhill Community Action Partnership. Bring shelf-stable pantry items (unexpired, please!) to donate and earn special Dobbes Family Winery rewards as our thanks. Our team will make weekly deliveries to YCAP, helping local families throughout the holiday season.



With festive holiday bundles and special Black Friday pricing, we’re making holiday wine shopping as joyful as the season itself. Drop in with your loved ones and add a splash of Oregon wine country magic to your Thanksgiving celebrations!



Closed on Thanksgiving!

Fee: $15-$25