Location:Dobbes Family Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR, USA, OR 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
Website:http://240 SE 5th St
All Dates:Nov 24, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025 CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving Open House

Planning your holiday festivities? Join us for a cozy Thanksgiving Open House that makes wine tasting a delightful part of your family’s holiday tradition. We’ve crafted a special abridged Oregon wine flight that fits perfectly into your busy schedule, whether you visit before or after your turkey feast.

With festive holiday bundles and special Black Friday pricing, we’re making holiday wine shopping as joyful as the season itself. Drop in with your loved ones and add a splash of Oregon wine country magic to your Thanksgiving celebrations!

CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING DAY!

 

Fee: $15-$25

Join us during your holiday festivities!

