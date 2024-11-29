 Calendar Home
Location:GC Production
Map:203 5th Street, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503-835-0208
Email:info@gcwines.com
Website:https://www.grochaucellars.com/events
All Dates:Nov 29, 2024 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Thanksgiving Open House

Meet and mingle with winemakers from GC Wines, Arabilis Wines, Redolent Wines, Mendivia Wines, Red Electric, and Le Cadeau.

We'll be celebrating harvest and the holiday season together! Enjoy tastes from all the wineries with delicious bites catered by Custom Cuisine by Bree

 

Fee: $25

Join GC & friends for a one day tasting event!

GC Production
GC Production 97101 203 5th Street, Amity, OR 97101
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable