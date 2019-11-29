 Calendar Home
Location:Delfino Vineyards
Map:3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 541-673-7575
Email:info@delfinovineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/thanksgiving%20open%20house-5dc0847841e9f.html
All Dates:Nov 29, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Open House

Come celebrate the holidays with us! Wine tasting, appetizers & live music with Jerry Ashford (Friday) and Flashlite on Saturday! ! It's a great way to introduce your family to the wines and people of the Umpqua Valley! We'll see you there.

 

Fee: $5.00

Come celebrate the holidays with us!

Delfino Vineyards
Delfino Vineyards 97471 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable