Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:info@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/reservation
All Dates:Nov 28, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Thanksgiving Holiday Pairing @ Balsall Creek

Join us Friday-Sunday of Thanksgiving Weekend for a Special Holiday Wine & Small Bites Pairing.
2022 Sauvignon Blanc paired with Saint Gil Albio Goat Cheese
2021 Owens Reserve Chardonnay paired with Prosciutto, Aged 10 Years
2022 Pinot Meunier paired with Bresaola (air-dried, pork-free)
2021 Estate Pinot Noir paired with a Puddin River Chocolate Truffle Infused with this Wine

 

Fee: $60

Thanksgiving Weekend: Holiday Wine & Small Bites Pairing Friday–Sunday

