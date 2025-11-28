Thanksgiving Holiday Pairing @ Balsall Creek

Join us Friday-Sunday of Thanksgiving Weekend for a Special Holiday Wine & Small Bites Pairing.

2022 Sauvignon Blanc paired with Saint Gil Albio Goat Cheese

2021 Owens Reserve Chardonnay paired with Prosciutto, Aged 10 Years

2022 Pinot Meunier paired with Bresaola (air-dried, pork-free)

2021 Estate Pinot Noir paired with a Puddin River Chocolate Truffle Infused with this Wine

Fee: $60