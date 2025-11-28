|Location:
|The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
|Map:
|18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5036871888
|Email:
|info@balsallcreek.com
|Website:
|https://balsallcreek.com/reservation
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Holiday Pairing @ Balsall Creek
Join us Friday-Sunday of Thanksgiving Weekend for a Special Holiday Wine & Small Bites Pairing.
2022 Sauvignon Blanc paired with Saint Gil Albio Goat Cheese
2021 Owens Reserve Chardonnay paired with Prosciutto, Aged 10 Years
2022 Pinot Meunier paired with Bresaola (air-dried, pork-free)
2021 Estate Pinot Noir paired with a Puddin River Chocolate Truffle Infused with this Wine
Fee: $60
Thanksgiving Weekend: Holiday Wine & Small Bites Pairing Friday–Sunday