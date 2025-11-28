 Calendar Home
Location:Pelos Sandberg Vineyard
Map:7895 S E Amity Rd, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503-507-8063
Email:info@iotacellars.com
Website:http://www.iotacellars.com
All Dates:Nov 28, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving Holiday Open House

Open only twice a year, we invite you to visit our micro-winery and taste some of our latest Pinot Noir and. Chardonnay releases while enjoying the surrounding vineyard views. Tasting fee includes logo glass, vertical flight and bonus pours.

 

Fee: $20/per person

Thanksgiving Holiday Open House Fri & Sat Nov 28th-29th 11-5

Pelos Sandberg Vineyard
Pelos Sandberg Vineyard 97101 7895 S E Amity Rd, Amity, OR 97101
November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable