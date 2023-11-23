 Calendar Home
All Dates:Nov 23, 2023 - Nov 24, 2023 Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Dinner at Votum

Join us for a thanksgiving buffet in Historic Downtown Hood River.

Menu to include: turkey, New York strip, black cod, potato au gratin, Bocuse pumpkin, stuffing and gravy, Autumn kale salad, sourdough bread and house-cultured butter, seasonal desserts by Chef Sarah Doyle

Call for reservations:
541.645.3465

 

Fee: $75

Thanksgiving Buffet in the Gorge

Votum
Votum 97031 210 2ND ST, HOOD RIVER, Oregon 97031
