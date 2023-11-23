|Location:
|Votum
|Map:
|210 2ND ST, HOOD RIVER, Oregon 97031
|Phone:
|5416453465
|Email:
|info@votumrestaurant.com
|All Dates:
Thanksgiving Dinner at Votum
Join us for a thanksgiving buffet in Historic Downtown Hood River.
Menu to include: turkey, New York strip, black cod, potato au gratin, Bocuse pumpkin, stuffing and gravy, Autumn kale salad, sourdough bread and house-cultured butter, seasonal desserts by Chef Sarah Doyle
Call for reservations:
541.645.3465
Fee: $75
Thanksgiving Buffet in the Gorge