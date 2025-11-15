 Calendar Home
Location:Compris Vineyard
Map:17425 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-4092
Email:hello@comprisvineyard.com
Website:https://comprisvineyard.com/visit/events/thankful-for-five/
All Dates:Nov 15, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Thankful for Five

Join us as we celebrate five years of Compris with an afternoon of gratitude, wine, and giving back.

We’ll be pouring a special flight featuring wines from our inaugural 2021 vintage, paired with a Thanksgiving-inspired bite—think savory turkey sliders on Hawaiian rolls with a side of chips (like the perfect holiday leftovers, only better). Choose from one of three seating times—11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, or 3:00 PM—and raise a glass with us.

Tickets are $35 per person ($25 for club members) with $5 from every ticket donated directly to our local animal shelter. Each ticket is waived with the purchase of three bottles or more. We’ll also have a donation station on site with shelter information and ways to contribute further to the cause.

Space is limited, so we encourage you to reserve your spot today—we’d love to celebrate this milestone with you!

Club members: to activate your discount, please be sure to log into Tock with the same email address associated with your club membership.

 

Fee: $35/$25 Club Members 

Celebrating five years at Compris!

