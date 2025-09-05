|Location:
|Abacela Vine & Wine Center
|Map:
|12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|5416796642
|Email:
|wine@abacela.com
|Website:
|https://www.abacela.com/
|All Dates:
TGIF Wine & Pizza Night
Join us every Friday throughout the summer for Abacela's TGIF Wine and Pizza night. We are open from 4 PM until 8 PM, offering a relaxed evening to enjoy good food and great wine.
What's on the menu:
- A glass or bottle of your favorite Abacela wine
- Hand-made pizza, freshly made in our outdoor horno
- Pair it all with a crisp salad and finish with a delicious dessert
Please note: Wine tasting is unavailable from 3:30 PM until close on Pizza Fridays.
Reserve your table through the link below or via tock.com
https://www.abacela.com/Visit-Us/Tasting-Room/Reservations
Make it a Friday to remember with good wine, great food, and even better company!
**Quantities are limited. Last table seating is at 6:15 pm. Due to regulations, no outside food or drink is allowed at Abacela.**
