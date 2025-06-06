 Calendar Home
Location:Abacela Vine & Wine Center
Map:12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 5416796642
Email:wine@abacela.com
Website:https://www.abacela.com/
TGIF Wine & Pizza Night

Join us every Friday throughout the summer for Abacela's TGIF Wine and Pizza night. We are open from 4 PM until 8 PM, offering a relaxed evening to enjoy good food and great wine.

What's on the menu:
- A glass or bottle of your favorite Abacela wine
- Hand-made pizza, freshly made in our outdoor horno
- Pair it all with a crisp salad and finish with a delicious dessert

Please note: Wine tasting is unavailable from 3:30 PM until close on Pizza Fridays.
Reserve your table through the link below or via tock.com

https://www.abacela.com/Visit-Us/Tasting-Room/Reservations

Make it a Friday to remember with good wine, great food, and even better company!

**Quantities are limited. Last table seating is at 6:15 pm. Due to regulations, no outside food or drink is allowed at Abacela.**

