Location:Lumos Winery
Map:24000 Cardwell Hill Dr., Philomath, OR 97370
Phone: 541-929-3519
Website:https://lumoswine.com
All Dates:Jun 26, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Terry Robb Live at Lumos Winery in Philomath 6.26

Terry Robb is an acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist, singer, composer, arranger and record producer. His work is featured in Hollywood films, documentaries and biographies, such as Game of Thrones, The Horse Whisperer, and Dance of Death: The Life of John Fahey, American Guitarist. He is associated with the American Primitive Guitar genre through his collaborations with Fahey, and is regarded as a virtuoso of acoustic blues guitar. In his multi-decade career, Robb has released 15 acclaimed albums as a solo artist, and performed at festivals and concert halls across the United States, Canada and Europe.

 

Fee: $15.00

Legendary acoustic blues artist Terry Robb play a solo show at Lumos Winery June 26

