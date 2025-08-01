Tempranillo Deux Barrique

Experience a Night in Barcelona. Celebrating the Release of Our Most Distinctive Red Wine: Tempranillo Deux Barrique. We invite you to join us for a remarkable evening as we proudly unveil the newest vintage of our most distinctive and expressive red wine—Tempranillo Deux Barrique. What sets this Tempranillo apart is its meticulously extended aging process: one full year in New American Oak, followed by another year in New French Oak prior to bottling. This patient and intentional approach yields a wine of remarkable character and complexity. It is bold yet refined, structured yet graceful—a rare harmony that challenges traditional assumptions about oak-aged reds. Surprisingly, despite the prolonged oak exposure, the wine emerges neither overly tannic nor excessively oaky, showcasing balance, elegance, and finesse.



To honor this exceptional release, we invite you to immerse yourself in the spirit of a Barcelona evening—where music, food, and fine wine come together in perfect harmony. Savor a Spanish-inspired culinary experience featuring both seafood paella and Paella Valenciana, thoughtfully paired with our Tempranillo Deux Barrique.

As you dine and watch the sun set over the Callahan Mountains, enjoy the soulful sounds of live Spanish guitar, adding an authentic and romantic ambiance to the evening.

Reservations required

Adults only

No outside food or beverages permitted

Celebrate this special release with us—an evening of Spanish elegance, rich flavor, and the timeless joy of great wine.

