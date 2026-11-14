|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035383199
|Email:
|Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
|Website:
|http://23145 Oregon 99W
|All Dates:
Tea Blending Workshop
Learn how to create a balanced loose leaf tea blend while exploring how flavor, aroma, additional ingredients, and visual appearance work together. Each participant will create their own personal blend(s) to take home, enough to make approximately 3–4 pots or 24–32 cups of tea.
Fee: $45
Unlock the art of tea blending during this hands-on workshop!