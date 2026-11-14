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Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035383199
Email:Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
Website:http://23145 Oregon 99W
All Dates:Nov 14, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Tea Blending Workshop

Learn how to create a balanced loose leaf tea blend while exploring how flavor, aroma, additional ingredients, and visual appearance work together. Each participant will create their own personal blend(s) to take home, enough to make approximately 3–4 pots or 24–32 cups of tea.

 

Fee: $45

Unlock the art of tea blending during this hands-on workshop!

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
November (2026)
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