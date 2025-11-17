 Calendar Home
Location:The Wine & Spirit Archive
Map:Chemeketa Eola-Amity Campus, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:info@wineandspiritarchive.com
Website:https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/tasting-room-training-trt-foundations
All Dates:Nov 17, 2025

Tasting Room Training (TRT) Foundations Course

The TRT Foundations Course is a comprehensive tasting room training and certification program designed to level up your skills and knowledge. Learning in this course is organized across 4 inter-related pillars, including:

- hospitality
- service
- sales
- storytelling

Join us for this interactive, workshop-style course, and build the skills you need to land your first tasting room job, level up your skills in your current position, or advance your career. At the conclusion of the course, students who successfully pass the TRT certification exam to achieve the TRT Foundations Certificate.

 

Fee: $360

A one-day certification course for tasting room staff seeking to elevate their skills.

