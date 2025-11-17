Tasting Room Training (TRT) Foundations Course

The TRT Foundations Course is a comprehensive tasting room training and certification program designed to level up your skills and knowledge. Learning in this course is organized across 4 inter-related pillars, including:



- hospitality

- service

- sales

- storytelling



Join us for this interactive, workshop-style course, and build the skills you need to land your first tasting room job, level up your skills in your current position, or advance your career. At the conclusion of the course, students who successfully pass the TRT certification exam to achieve the TRT Foundations Certificate.

Fee: $360