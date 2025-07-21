 Calendar Home
Location:The Wine & Spirit Archive
Map:3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:info@wineandspiritarchive.com
Website:https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/tasting-room-training-trt-foundations
All Dates:Jul 21, 2025 9:30 am - 5:30 pm

Tasting Room Training (TRT) Foundations Course

Exceptional tasting room staff set the stage for a successful winery: creating beautiful guest experiences through storytelling, personalized service, relationship building, and sales opportunities.

The TRT Foundations Course is a comprehensive tasting room training and certification program designed to level up your skills and knowledge. Learning in this course is organized across 4 inter-related pillars, including:

- hospitality
- service
- wine knowledge
- sales

Join us for this interactive, workshop-style course, and build the skills you need to land your first tasting room job, level up your skills in your current position, or advance your career. At the conclusion of the course, students who successfully pass the TRT certification exam to achieve the TRT Foundations Certificate.

 

Fee: $360

