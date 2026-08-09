Tasting Room Training (TRT) Course

Exceptional tasting room staff set the stage for a successful winery: creating beautiful guest experiences through storytelling, personalized service, relationship building, and sales opportunities.



Join us for this interactive, workshop-style course, and build the skills you need to land your first tasting room job, level up your skills in your current position, or advance your career. At the conclusion of the course, students who successfully pass the exam will achieve the TRT Foundations Certificate.

Fee: $360