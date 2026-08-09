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Location:Wine and Drinks Academy
Map:3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:cheers@winedrinksacademy.com
Website:https://www.winedrinksacademy.com/tasting-room-training-certification
All Dates:Aug 9, 2026 9:30 am - 5:30 pm

Tasting Room Training (TRT) Course

Exceptional tasting room staff set the stage for a successful winery: creating beautiful guest experiences through storytelling, personalized service, relationship building, and sales opportunities.

Join us for this interactive, workshop-style course, and build the skills you need to land your first tasting room job, level up your skills in your current position, or advance your career. At the conclusion of the course, students who successfully pass the exam will achieve the TRT Foundations Certificate.

 

Fee: $360

A comprehensive tasting room training and certification program to level up skills and knowledge.

Wine and Drinks Academy
Wine and Drinks Academy 97206 3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
August (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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