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Location:PCC - Newberg Center
Map:135 Werth Blvd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:mm@wineandspiritarchive.com
Website:https://www.wineandspiritarchive.com/all-classes/p/tasting-room-training-trt-foundations
All Dates:Apr 20, 2026 9:30 am - 5:30 pm

Tasting Room Training (TRT) Course

The TRT Foundations Course is a comprehensive tasting room training and certification program designed to level up your skills and knowledge. Learning in this course is organized across 4 inter-related pillars, including:

- hospitality
- service
- sales
- storytelling

Join us for this interactive, workshop-style course, and build the skills you need to land your first tasting room job, level up your skills in your current position, or advance your career. At the conclusion of the course, students who successfully pass the TRT certification exam to achieve the TRT Foundations Certificate.

 

Fee: $360

An interactive tasting room course to build skills in: hospitality, service, sales, and storytelling

PCC - Newberg Center
PCC - Newberg Center 97132 135 Werth Blvd, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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