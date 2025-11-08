 Calendar Home
Location:Aurora Vineyards
Map:21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: (503) 678-3390
Website:https://avwine.com/events/
All Dates:Oct 31, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nov 8, 2025 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Dec 13, 2025 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Tasting room: Live music Two Bit Brothers

Join us in the Tasting Room for live music from The Two Bit Brothers!

No cover- Just live music, great wine and delicious food!

About Two Bit Brothers: The Two Bit Brothers are a duo consisting of Bill Valach and Dwaine Wisthoff. Both Bill and Dwaine have been singing, playing and performing since high school. Passion for music and performing runs deep in the Two Bit Brothers. Their soulful and heartfelt performance style speaks to their passion for music. Along with original music, the Two Bit Brothers repertoire includes favorites from legendary bands such as the Beatles, Eagles, Jimmy Buffet, Neal Young, Simon and Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and numerous other artists. They play an eclectic and Americana array of music spanning many decades. Their song arrangements include a strong emphasis on vocal harmonies. Music is the language of the soul and brings people together. The Two Bit Brothers enjoy being able to provide the music that can lift your spirit and bring a smile to your face. Visit www.2bitbrothers.com for more info about the band.

 

Fee: $Live music Two Bit Brothers

